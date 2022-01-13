Area Man With Suspended License, Warrants Provides False ID to State Police During Traffic Stop

MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Brookville man with a suspended license and warrants was arrested on Saturday afternoon after he provided a false name to state police during a traffic stop.

According to Clarion-based State Police, around 3:15 p.m. on Saturday, January 8, a traffic stop was initiated on a 2020 Nissan Altima on State Route 66, Interstate 80 East in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

Police say 22-year-old River Stone, of Brookville, provided a false name to state police in order to conceal his identity.

Stone was discovered to have a suspended license and warrants.

He was arrested and facing charges filed in District Court 18-3-02.

