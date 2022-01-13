1-13 ROUNDUP: Clarion-Limestone Avenges Previous Loss to North Clarion; Rainey Scores 1,000th Career Point, but Keystone Prevails Over Union

STRATTANVILLE, Pa. (EYT/D9) – After losing by two points over Christmas break to North Clarion at the Franklin Tournament, Clarion-Limestone roared back with a 70-49 victory over the Wolves on Thursday evening at the Lion’s Den.

Five Lions’ players accounted for all 70 points with Riley Klingensmith leading the way with 21 points. Jordan Hesdon added 18 points, Jase Ferguson 11, with Tommy Smith and Ryan Hummell each scoring 10 apiece.

Ferguson also collected eight rebounds, eight steals, and eight assists. Smith added eight rebounds.

“We really didn’t do too much different from the first time we played them,” said C-L head coach Joe Ferguson. “We played man the first time, but this time we went to like a half-court zone press and dropped back into a zone defense. We wanted to try and shut down their outside shooters. We did a much better job on the boards tonight, which I think was the biggest difference.”

Aiden Hartle scored 22 points to lead North Clarion while Colin Schmader and Zelan Hargenrader each added 10.

C-L (4-6 overall) jumped out to a 7-2 lead before North Clarion closed to within two at 8-6 with 3:15 to play. The Lions responded with a 6-3 edge the rest of the quarter for a 14-9 lead after one.

North Clarion closed to within three at 18-15 following a 3-pointer by Hartle. However, the Lions would respond with a 12-2 run to close out the half in taking a 30-17 lead.

C-L continued to build on their lead in the third quarter by outscoring the Wolves 26-15 to bump the lead to 56-32 after three.

With both teams going to mostly junior varsity players for the fourth quarter the Wolves held a 17-14 edge on the scoreboard to set the final score.

“I think we turned the corner with the game at A-C Valley the other night,” said Ferguson. “We changed some things up and the kids responded, and for the most part, they came out and responded to what we were asking them to do tonight as well. We’ve had a tough stretch to start the season as this is only our second home game, and we’ve been playing some tough teams so far.”

KEYSTONE 59, UNION 56 – Caden Rainey scored his 1,000th career point for the Golden Knights, but the Panthers pulled out a gutsy win.

Tyler Albright led Keystone with 19 points. He drained two free throws late in the fourth quarter to give the Panthers a 58-56 lead.

Bret Wingard scored 18 points and also had a key blocked shot that preserved a 56-56 deadlock.

Keystone has been dealing with COVID-related issues and played just once in the last 16 days before Thursday. The Panthers had rarely practiced during the time, as well, but came out with a season-best 59 points.

Rainey and Payton Johnston each scored 14 for the Golden Knights. Dawson Camper also reached double digits with 10.

A-C VALLEY 53, CRANBERRY 21 – Jay Clover, Landon Chalmers, and Alex Preston each recorded double-doubles as the Falcons rolled.

Clover and Chalmers each scored 12, while Preston added 10.

Chalmers also had 14 rebounds for A-C Valley. Clover added 11 boards and Preston 10 rebounds.

KARNS CITY 62, VENANGO CATHOLIC 34 – Micah Rupp scored 17 points to lead three Gremlins in double digits as Karns City cruised.

Cole Sherwin added 13 points and Luke Garing 12 for the Gremlins.

Jake Liederbach scored 17 to pace Venango Catholic.

Rupp also had seven rebounds, three assists, two steals, and four blocks for Karns City.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.