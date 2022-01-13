Redbank Valley’s Bain Nominated for Prestigious Scholarship By National Football Federation

NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Bryson Bain has put up some gaudy numbers.

Not just in one sport, but in three.

(Photo by Madison McFarland)

On the football field for Redbank Valley, the 6-foot-4 Bain completed 161 of 279 for 2,253 yards and 30 touchdowns while leading the Bulldogs to a District 9 Class A championship and an appearance in the state final in his first season of high school football.

On the basketball court, Bain notched his 1,000th career point last month for Redbank Valley.

On the baseball diamond, Bain is a pitcher with electric stuff and averaged more than a strikeout per inning last spring. He will play baseball at Indiana University of Pennsylvania when his high school career is over.



While Bain is proud of all those statistics, there’s one number he’s fond of more than any other: 4.01.

His GPA.

“It’s a big deal to me,” Bain said. “My mom (Dianna), that’s always been her goal for me. My dad (Darren) has the sports goals for me, not that he doesn’t care about my grades, but my mom being a teacher, she’s always pushed me in the classroom. I can’t thank her enough for that.

“Just like I try my hardest on the hardwood or the field, I try my hardest in school.”

That hard work has been rewarded.

Bain was chosen as a finalist for a National Football Foundation Central Pennsylvania Chapter scholarship. He will find out if he is a recipient of the prestigious scholarship at a banquet in March.

“I’m definitely blessed to be nominated,” Bain said. “It’s just cool to be recognized like that.”

Redbank Valley coach Blane Gold said Bain is a perfect nominee for the honor.

“His academic success while managing his time as a three-sport athlete is the ultimate example of what it means to excel as a student-athlete,” Gold said. “I’m looking forward to attending the banquet at University Park in March with Bryson and his family to see if he is chosen as one of the award winners.”

Gold said Bain’s success in three sports, as well as his success in the classroom, make him a front-runner for the honor.

“It’s his strength of character that puts him over the top,” Gold added.

It hasn’t been easy for Bain to keep his GPA so high in these tumultuous times.

While taking advanced placement classes is challenging enough, doing so amid a pandemic and a teachers’ strike has tested Bain.

So far, he’s passed.

“I think our teachers have done a really, really good job through all the COVID stuff,” Bain said. “When we got back (after the strike), they really did a good job hammering it all in to catch us up. That definitely, definitely helps.”

Bain has had quite a sports year, too.

He was named to the Pennsylvania Football Writers’ All-State team for his play at quarterback, as well as other postseason honors.

This potential National Football Foundation scholarship, though, ranks up there with any accolade he has received, he said.

“It’s up there because it has to do with academics,” Bain said. “It’s not just all about what I do on the field. It recognizes the stuff that people don’t see. That’s why it’s special.”



