Robert L. Jackson, 81, of Rocky Grove, passed away on Monday, January 10, 2022 at home, with his wife of 57 years and his daughter by his side.

For the past five years, he struggled with the effects of pulmonary fibrosis, asbestosis, and COPD.

Born July 29, 1940, he was the son of Robert L. and Grace Ziegler Jackson.

He was a 1959 graduate of Cranberry High School.

After graduating, he served in the U.S. Army for three years.

He spent 2 ½ years stationed at Straubing, Germany in the 11th Armored Calvary Regiment.

Bob’s career began as a dental technician for Al Ward, then working at the Oil City Glass Plant, and finally retiring from the Koppers/Merisol Plant after 35 years as a Certified Mill Wright.

While at Koppers, Bob served as a shop steward, vice-president of the Union, and was a loan officer for the Credit Union.

Bob enjoyed many hobbies.

He bowled in the Friday night mixed league for several years, and shot trap at the Coon & Fox Club.

Later in life he started golfing and developed a love for the game.

He golfed in several leagues.

Bob also loved traveling, especially to Las Vegas, the ocean, and Aruba.

He looked forward to going on the Pulaski Club’s bus trips to Atlantic City, where he loved to raise kane with his good buddy, Ed Kahle.

He also loved going to local basketball games and particularly enjoyed watching Franklin boys basketball when his grandson, Isaiah played.

He also followed the Cranberry girls basketball team and was a big fan of Penn State football and basketball.

He faithfully watched the Pittsburgh Pirates, despite their record.

He was a member of the Pulaski Club, the Tri-City Golf League, and Hunter’s Station Men’s Golf League.

He is a member of Calvary United Methodist Church.

Bob is survived by his wife, Diane; a daughter, Lisa and her significant other, Michael Young; his sister, Claire Henderson; and his aunt, Pearl Jackson.

He has three grandchildren: Nakeisha Jordan; Isaiah Jordan and his significant other, Kayla Perka; and Tiana Jordan Ballard and her husband, Justyn.

He is also survived by four great grandchildren: Layla; Sebastian; Jalen; and Jaliyah.

Also surviving are his sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Cathy Kennedy; Edna Gierlach and her husband, Paul; Martha Lutz and her husband, Frank.

Bob also leaves behind his special friends: Paul Mesitis; Ed Staab; Ed Kahle; and Frank Lutz.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Mark; brothers-in-law: Ed Henderson and Ron Schaffran; a special aunt, Hazel Morrison; and his beloved dog, Schatzie.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

The family asks that memorials in Bob’s name can be made to either: The V.N.A. of Venango County Foundation, Attention: Hospice Program, 491 Allegheny Blvd., Franklin, PA 16323 or to The Venango County Humane Society, 286 South Main Street, Seneca, PA 16346.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin.

Please visit www.hartlefuneralhome.com for further information and to leave a note of condolence.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.