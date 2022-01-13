 

SPONSORED: New Year. New Deals. Ask Ben or Wylie About Redbank Chevrolet’s GM Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles!

Thursday, January 13, 2022 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

Ben 1-12-22NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) – New Year. New Deals. Stop in at Redbank Chevrolet in New Bethlehem and ask Ben Kundick Jr. or Wylie Miller about their GM Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles.

(Pictured above: Redbank Chevrolet’s sales professional Ben Kundick, Jr.)

Redbank Chevrolet is the only dealership in the county that offers GM Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles!

That means the vehicle is a 2017 or newer, has less than 75,000 miles, and has gone through a 172-point check. Their certified vehicles have up to a 100,000-mile warranty, 2 oil changes/tire rotations, and free PA state inspections included!

If you don’t see the vehicle that you are looking for, follow this link: https://www.redbankchevrolet.com/.


Certified Pre-Owned 2018 Chevrolet Suburban

LT Z71 Midnight Edition

REDBANK CHEVY SALE PRICE: $59,990
Mileage: 45,329


Screenshot 2022-01-06 071910
CLICK ON THE VEHICLE FOR MORE INFORMATION


Pre-Owned 2019 Chevrolet Tahoe LT

REDBANK CHEVY SALE PRICE: $53,990
Mileage: 44,331


29275134212x640CLICK ON THE VEHICLE FOR MORE INFORMATION


Certified Pre-Owned 2019 Chevrolet Traverse
LT

REDBANK CHEVY SALE PRICE: $39,490
Mileage: 21,235

Screenshot 2022-01-06 072746
CLICK ON THE VEHICLE FOR MORE INFORMATION


Certified Pre-Owned 2018 GMC Terrain
SLE

REDBANK CHEVY SALE PRICE: $29,490
Mileage: 21,083



Screenshot 2022-01-06 072932CLICK ON THE VEHICLE FOR MORE INFORMATION


Certified Pre-Owned 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT All Star Edition

REDBANK CHEVY SALE PRICE: $46,990
Mileage: 34,642


Screenshot 2022-01-06 073211CLICK ON THE VEHICLE FOR MORE INFORMATION


Certified Pre-Owned 2018 Chevrolet Colorado 4WD

REDBANK CHEVY SALE PRICE: $32,990
Mileage: 39,903

Screenshot 2022-01-06 073628CLICK ON THE VEHICLE FOR MORE INFORMATION


Stop in and ask one of Redbank Chevrolet’s knowledgeable sales professionals about their vehicles on display.

1M9A0633_team copy copy (1)

(Pictured above: Redbank Chevrolet’s Sales Team – Back, left to right: Ben Kundick, Jr., Jody Britton, and Wylie Miller. Front, left to right: Alisha Kessler and Kristen Hindman. Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Call 814-275-6734 for more information.


Redbank Chevrolet is located at 500 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242.

For Redbank Chevrolet’s business hours, click here.

For more information, visit Redbank Chevrolet online at www.RedbankChevrolet.com.

“Stop in at Redbank Chevrolet … and if you don’t see us today, we’ll still be here tomorrow!”

Redbank Chevrolet bbb

(Photo above by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)


