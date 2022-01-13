Clarion County Salary Board Approves Position Complement & Pay Scales

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion Salary Board approved a series of motions on Tuesday morning establishing complements (numbers of employees in each division) and salary increases for the eligible exempt and nonexempt hourly positions.

County employees who were covered under a collective bargaining agreement will receive pay increases in accordance with said agreement.

Five amendments were passed by the board that included members Commissioners Ted Tharan, Wayne Brosius, Ed Heasley, and Treasurer Karyn Montana.

Complete copies of all attachments are public online at Position Complement and Pay Scale – 2022.

All members of the salary board approved Attachment A that included non-exempt hourly positions and positions within the approved pay grade assignments and departmental listing of employees’ positions with their respective pay grades and salaries.

Commissioner Heasley was the lone vote against Attachment B for exempt salary positions that included the compensation plan and positions with pay grade assignments and corresponding pay scale and departmental listing of employees’ positions with their respective pay grades and salaries.

Heasley was also the lone no vote for Attachment C for personal staff’s exempt hourly positions. The attachment included the compensation plan list for the positions with the pay grade assignments and corresponding pay scale and department on the listing of employees’ positions with their respective pay grades and salaries.

All members approved Attachment D for elected row officers. Following the action at the November 17, 2014 public meeting, all elected officials receive the same percentage of yearly wage increase as the county non-union employees received from 2018-2023, excluding the District Attorney, Judge of the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas, District Judges (all of whose salaries are set by the state), and the county tax collectors. The increase should not exceed 2.5 percent in any given year.

Elected Row Offices and annual rates for 2022:

– Sheriff, $58,460.50;

– Coroner, $31,645.22;

– Commissioners, $63,731.86;

– Treasurer, $60,148.63;

– Prothonotary, $63,027.64;

– Register Recorder, $63,027.64; and

– District Attorney, $197,119.

A motion for a Position Complement was approved, updating the listing of job classifications by specifying the job title, type of position (full-time, part-time, on-call, temporary, etc.) effective January 1, 2022. All other approved positions prior to January 1, 2022, are no longer valid and are considered abolished.

The directors of the departments listed below joined the salary board to vote on complements:

• Commissioners,

• Court of Common Pleas,

• District Attorney,

• Register Recorder,

• Prothonotary,

• Sheriff, and

• Treasurer.

