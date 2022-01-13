Redbank School Board Moves Forward With Auditorium Renovations; Approves Purchase of New Scoreboards

NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) – The Redbank Valley School Board during their Tuesday night meeting contracted an area architecture firm to draw up plans and create bid materials for a renovation of the high school auditorium.

The school board approved Amos E. Rudolph Architecture, LLC, based in Seneca, to draw up the specifications for the project’s bid for $22,400.00.

“He looked at the auditorium as a whole,” said Redbank Valley Superintendent Amy Rupp. “He wrote in this, ‘The project will consist of the installation of new, general and theatrical lighting, sound system, new acoustical ceiling, carpeting, acoustical carpet, wall patching and painting of side walls.'”

“That’s absurd,” said board member Mitch Blose. “Just doesn’t make sense to me to pay for that on top of everything that has to get done.”

Blose had previously voiced his opposition to the idea of bringing in an independent architect for the auditorium renovations during the board’s last meeting on January 4.

He asked Superintendent Rupp how involved the architect would be with the renovations once the construction begins, to which she said the architect, Amos Rudolph, or one of his representatives, would be present to supervise intermittently.

“Not the entire time, but he’ll be here for check-ins and he’ll monitor them on a regular basis,” said Rupp.

Rupp also said the celling of the auditorium suffers from water damage, primarily because the pipes in it are not insulated. She said the architect would likely contract other companies to deal with issues like these.

“The lighting people probably aren’t going to be able to do that,” she said. “So, contracting with other folks to make sure the right people are doing the right jobs. He would be the project manager so to speak.”

Board member Dr. Donald Nair asked Rupp if the architecture firm had provided her with a list of previous clients, to which Rupp said no, but that they had previously worked with Clarion Area, Keystone, and North Clarion School Districts, as well as the Clarion County Career Center.

The motion passed with all but Blose voting in favor.

New scoreboards

The board also approved the purchase of a $25,000.00 football scoreboard and scoreboards for the auxiliary gym for $9,075.00.

Before the vote, board member Dee Bell raised the point the school’s baseball team needed a scoreboard, too, and suggested the purchase of a smaller, portable scoreboard for them to use.

“Baseball’s been here for how long, and they don’t even have a scoreboard,” he said. “I’m not saying one like this down here, but they need a portable one that would only cost, I don’t know…$2,000.00. Let’s not forget about them.”

“I think when we figure out where they’re going to be playing for sure, we can certainly consider that,” responded Rupp, to which Bell said it needed to be more of a priority.

“There’s our parents out there, and I help umpire, and they’re always calling out, ‘What inning is it? How many outs? How many strikes? You go to another field and they play and there it is. I just want yinz to keep that in mind.”

Bell’s point lead to a discussion on possibly funding the scoreboards through advertising and donations with board member Heidi Byers stating the district could fund the scoreboards fully “if they did it right.”

“We already hear people barking about the scoreboards, which I’m not saying that we shouldn’t do either, but I think they can be funded entirely by donations and advertising,” she said.

The district has already received some help for the scoreboards as Redbank Chevrolet donated $3,000.00 towards the purchase of the football scoreboard. That scoreboard also has three locations for advertising, which Rupp said could be sold for around $5,000.00 a piece.

Board president William Reddinger voted against both purchases while Byers voted against the purchase of the football scoreboard. The rest of the board voted in favor of both motions.

In other business, the board:

Approved a motion to set a minimum bid of $12,000.00 for the sale of the land in Mahoning Township. The district and buyer will split closing costs as customary. Mineral rights are included and the land is sold as is. The district reserves the right to reject any and all bids less than $12,000.00. In the event that there are duplicate maximum bids, the district will solicit bids through a private auction.

Contracted with Johnson Controls for the repair of HVAC systems in the High School and Intermediate School. Cost not to exceed $400,000.00 paid through ESSRs funds.

Approved the Articles of Agreement for the JOC as presented.

Approved the Title I School-Wide Plans as presented.

Approved the first reading of the amended Policy #122 Extracurricular Activities as presented.

Approved the resignation of Autumn Boddorf, Intermediate Learning Support Teacher, effective 2/25/2022.

Approved the resignation of Lee Miller as Jr. High Basketball Coach.

Approved Brady Carrier as Varsity Assistant Baseball Coach. Total salary is $2,550.00.

Approved Allen Clouse as Baseball Volunteer Coach.

Approved Matt Darr as Athletic Director. Total salary is $15,300.00.

Amended previously approved salary of school psychologist, total cost to district is $90,986.26.

Posted for a full time Learning Support Teacher.

Approved Katie Nelson as a bus/van driver for Valley Lines.

Approved Heidi Byers as Career Center Representative.

