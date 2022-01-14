A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today -A slight chance of snow showers before 10am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33. North wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 8. Wind chill values as low as zero. North wind 7 to 10 mph.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 19. Wind chill values as low as -4. North wind around 8 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 8. Wind chill values as low as zero. East wind 3 to 6 mph.

Sunday – A chance of snow after 2pm. Sunny, with a high near 27. Southeast wind 6 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night – Snow, mainly after 8pm. The snow could be heavy at times. Low around 20. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

M.L.King Day – Snow, mainly before 2pm. The snow could be heavy at times. High near 30. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Monday Night – A chance of snow before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Wednesday – A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 24.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.