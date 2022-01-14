Over $20,000 in Fentanyl, Meth & Crack Cocaine Seized in Major Drug Bust in Clarion County

FARMINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – District Attorney Drew Welsh issued a press release on Friday afternoon announcing that over $20,000.00 in fentanyl, methamphetamine, and crack cocaine were seized in a major drug bust in Farmington Township.

Charges were filed today, Friday, January 14, by the Clarion County District Attorney’s Clarion Narcotics Enforcement Team (CNET) against Sherrod Duncan and Justin Weston following a search warrant executed on a camp located in Farmington Township, Clarion County.

A CNET detective received credible information that Mr. Duncan was conducting drug activity at the camp in the Cook Forest area.

Based on this information, District Attorney Drew Welsh and Assistant District Attorney Erich Spessard were consulted and a search warrant was obtained from President Judge Sara Seidle-Patton. The search warrant was executed that same day, January 12th, and a large amount of controlled substances were seized as a result. Law enforcement seized over 50 grams of fentanyl, nine ounces of methamphetamine, 30 grams of crack cocaine, hundreds of narcotic pills, and thousands of dollars in cash.

Both Duncan and Weston were arraigned and bail was set at $100,000.00 each.

“To put this seizure in perspective, we are talking about well over $20,000.00 in narcotics at street

value,” said DA Welsh. “The amount of fentanyl alone is staggering. A dealer is capable of making

thousands of stamp bags from what was found. When you factor in the meth, crack, and pills, this is

one of the biggest seizures in Clarion County history.

“These drugs kill people. Parents are losing their children, and kids are losing their mom or dad every day to these deadly and addictive drugs. I must thank the dedicated work of Chief William Peck and the whole CNET team. These arrests and seizures would not have been possible without the assistance and support of the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office, the Pennsylvanian State Police, including their SERT team, and the Clarion Borough Police Department,” added DA Welsh.

“I am constantly amazed by the effort and sacrifice that these officers make to help ensure that those who bring deadly poison into our community are held accountable. It’s always a good day when drugs that are tearing our community apart are taken off the streets. The case will now proceed through the criminal justice system and I will do everything in my power to continue to keep our community safe.”

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.