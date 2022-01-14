 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Spicy Cowboy Chili

Friday, January 14, 2022 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

This chili brings true earthy flavors!

Ingredients

1 whole garlic bulb
2 to 3 tablespoons olive oil, divided

2 dried ancho chiles
2 dried chipotle chiles
1 bottle (12 ounces) dark beer
3 pounds beef stew meat, cut into 3/4-inch pieces
2 large onions, chopped
3 cans (16 ounces each) kidney beans, rinsed and drained
3 cans (14-1/2 ounces each) diced tomatoes, undrained
2 cans (8 ounces each) tomato sauce
2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
1 tablespoon chili powder
1 teaspoon pepper
1/2 teaspoon salt
Optional: Shredded cheddar cheese and sliced jalapeno pepper, seeded

Directions

-Preheat oven to 425°. Remove papery outer skin from garlic bulb, but do not peel or separate the cloves. Cut off the top of the garlic bulb, exposing individual cloves. Brush cut cloves with 1 teaspoon oil. Wrap in foil. Bake until cloves are soft, 30-35 minutes. Unwrap and cool slightly. Squeeze garlic from skins; mash with a fork.

-Meanwhile, in a large dry skillet over medium-high heat, toast chiles on both sides until puffy, 3-6 minutes. (Do not blacken.) Cool. Remove stems and seeds; coarsely chop chiles. Place in a small bowl; cover with beer. Let stand until softened, about 30 minutes.

-In the same skillet, heat 1 tablespoon oil over medium-high heat. Brown beef in batches, adding additional oil if needed; transfer to a 6-qt. slow cooker. In the skillet, heat 2 teaspoons of oil over medium heat. Add onions; cook and stir until tender. Add to beef.

-Stir in the remaining ingredients, mashed garlic, and dried chiles mixture. Cover and cook on low 7-9 hours or until meat is tender. If desired, serve with cheese and jalapenos.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


