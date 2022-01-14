 

Clarion Man Injured As Vehicle Crashes into Boulder in Madison Township

Friday, January 14, 2022 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

Emergency 911 SceneMADISON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion man was transported to Allegheny General Hospital following a one-vehicle accident on State Route 861 on Tuesday evening.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the crash happened around 6:03 p.m. on Tuesday, January 11, on Route 861, west of Hawk Hill Road, in Madison Township, Clarion County.

Police say a 2007 Chevrolet Malibu, operated by 21-year-old Riley S. Slagle, of Clarion, was traveling west and traveled across the eastbound lane.

It then struck the embankment and then traveled along it for approximately 100 feet before striking a large boulder that was protruding from the embankment.

Slagle suffered injuries of unknown severity and was transported to Allegheny General Hospital by Southern Clarion County Ambulance.

He was using a seat belt.

The vehicle sustained disabling damage.

Rimersburg Fire Department, New Bethlehem Police Department, and Cornman’s Towing also assisted at the scene.

Slagle was charged with a traffic violation.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Thursday, January 13, 2022.


