Clarion University to Continue With In-Person Classes, Will Require Masks

CLARION, Pa. – The leadership at the three sister campuses – California, Clarion and Edinboro – is continuously monitoring reports from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Pennsylvania Department of Health concerning the rise in COVID-19 cases due to the omicron variant.

The following protocols and procedures are designed to protect the health and safety of students, employees, our communities and to allow the universities to remain open. They will stay in place at least through Feb. 1, at which time we will reassess the situation and the latest guidance from state and federal healthcare organizations.

Academics

Classes will meet as scheduled, beginning January 18. Students in clinical, student teaching, and other out-of-class assignments should follow the guidance of their placement location.

Updated Face Covering Requirements

Disposable surgical masks or higher-grade masks (KN95 or KF94) must be worn at all times while inside university facilities.

Approved face coverings are strongly recommended to be worn outdoors by all individuals, regardless of vaccination status, and are required outside when physical distancing is not possible.

Cloth masks, face shields, bandanas, neck gaiters, and masks with valves are no longer permitted.

These requirements apply to all employees, students, and visitors.

Dining

Dining service will be open, but all meals will be “grab and go.”

COVID-19 testing

Free COVID-19 testing for students will be offered on each campus throughout the semester.

At Clarion, if you are symptom-free, you can get tested at Eagle Commons 107/108 from noon to 2 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays. If you experience symptoms, visit MyHealth Clarion Scheduling (office365.com) to make an appointment, or call the Health Center at 814-393-2121 for additional information.

At California, if you are symptom-free, you can get tested at the Convocation Center from 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays. If you experience symptoms, call the Health Center at 724-938-4232 from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

At Edinboro, if you are symptom-free, you can get tested at Dearborn Hall from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays. If you experience symptoms, call Health Services in Ghering Health and Wellness Center at 814-732-2743 and make an appointment for testing.

Employees who experience symptoms should seek guidance from their healthcare provider and notify their supervisor.

In-person Events and Meetings

In-person events, gatherings, and meetings will transition to virtual formats.

Travel

Only travel that is deemed essential will be permitted. Contact your supervisor for more information.

Athletics

Athletic competitions will follow PSAC and NCAA guidelines.

