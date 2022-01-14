Featured Local Job: Maintenance/Custodial Support

Riverview Intermediate Unit 6 currently has an opening for a Maintenance/Custodial Support person at its headquarters.

This position is a full-time position (260 days) and requires a valid high school diploma and Acts 34, 114, and 151 clearances, previous experience in maintenance preferred. This is a bargaining unit position. Hours are (9:30 am – 5:00 pm), there are some days that are shifted to cover events or absences.

General Responsibilities include (but are not limited to): Providing the best care, safety, welfare, and security for the students in RIU’s care; providing general building maintenance both internally and externally; cleaning and custodial functions; moving classrooms; making deliveries and accepting deliveries; support training events and meetings; care and general maintenance for a fleet of vehicles; and coordinating with RIU6 and school district personnel to meet the needs of each classroom setting and location.

Application Deadline: January 26, 2022

Send application packet to Teresa Baker via email, [email protected], or mail to Riverview Intermediate Unit 6, 270 Mayfield Road, Clarion, PA, 16214. Application packet includes, but not limited to, letter of interest, standard application, clearances, certifications, transcripts, and any related training certifications/trainings (mandated reporter, suicide prevention, trauma, SAP, etc.).

Riverview Intermediate Unit 6 reserves the right to withdraw this posting without filling the position.

