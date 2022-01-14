Featured Local Job: Production Workers- New Starting Rate!
Commodore Homes of Pennsylvania, in Shppenville, currently has openings for Production Workers with a NEW starting rate!.
Salary:
New employees start from day one at $20.00/hour for their 45 day probationary period.
When an employee is working for a production group, the hourly rate is based on Union contract incentive system; last five months average was $26.40/hour.
About Commodore:
Commodore Homes of Pennsylvania is a division of Cavco Industries which is one of the largest modular and manufactured home builders in the United States, with multiple divisions and sales nationwide. Commodore Homes of Pennsylvania is well known throughout the industry for high quality, innovative designs, and beautiful homes. Our enviable position is made possible by our long-term stable workforce, with highly trained and skilled crafts people dedicated to building homes.
Their longevity and success are based on a few simple beliefs:
- Provide our employees with the best tools, training, and support for a satisfying career
- Build a great home at a fair price, creating affordable quality for our homeowners
- Work with the best builders and retailers, and help them be successful
UNION PRODUCTION EMPLOYEES
Commodore Homes is looking to add to their Production Team and they’re seeking motivated individuals with a great work ethic and drive to succeed. Candidates with or without experience are encouraged to apply to start a fulfilling career, as this is an excellent opportunity to learn new skills and trades because on-the-job training is provided for all of our production positions.
This candidate would have the opportunity to learn about and gain experience in various functions of residential home construction including the following:
- Carpentry
- Electrical
- Plumbing
- Welding
- Siding
- Carpet Laying
- Cabinet Building/ Installation
- Forklift Operating
- And More
Skills and Qualifications:
An ideal Production Employee will be dependable, team-oriented, safety-conscious, and enjoy working with their hands.
Candidates applying should also show the following skills and qualifications:
- Ability to follow directions accurately
- Attention to detail and organization skills
- Efficiency
- Good time management skills
Schedule:
This position is full-time, Monday-Friday, day shift.
Benefits Include:
- Paid Vacation Time Off
- Paid Personnel Time Off
- Company Paid Pension Contributions
- 401K
- Health Insurance
- Dental Insurance
- Company Paid Life Insurance
- Company Paid AD&D Insurance
- 10 Paid Holidays
- Safety Incentive Program
- Longevity Pay
TO APPLY:
Applications are accepted via Indeed/Glassdoor or apply in person at 20898 Paint Blvd, Shippenville, PA 16254. Applicants can also call them at 814-226-9210 for an email to send resumes to.
