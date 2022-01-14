 

Gregory Todd Long

Friday, January 14, 2022 @ 06:01 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

On the afternoon of December 15, 2021, Gregory Todd Long of Oil City, Pennsylvania, died at the age of 67.

Greg worked his entire life in some form of the building trade and was an avid collector of building journals.

He also enjoyed classic cars.

Greg was preceded in death by his father, Charles, his mother, Jessie, and his daughter, Jeannette.

He is survived by his 3 children, Charles, Elizabeth and Cassandra, 5 grandchildren, 2 sisters, nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on January 29, 2022 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Fryburg, Pennsylvania with Rev. Michael Polinek officiating.

Faller Funeral Home, Inc. in Fryburg will be caring for the family.

Please visit www.fallerfuneralhome.com to share your memories and photos and offer your condolences.


