John J. McMillen, III, 59, of Cranberry, died unexpectedly of natural causes at his home on January 12, 2022.

He was born in Pittsburgh on March 1, 1962 to the late John J. McMillen, Jr. and Wilma G. (Allinder) McMillen.

He served in the U.S. National Guard.

John was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed the outdoors.

He was a skilled woodworker and enjoyed carpentry and building.

He was currently employed at Seneca Hardwoods.

John is survived by three children: Lindsey Crowder of Erie, Philip DeLay and his wife Katelyn of Knox, and Justin DeLay and wife Aimee of Erie; his grandchildren: Ezra Crowder, and Emma, Alexa, Brody, Cooper, Jaiden, and Nicholas DeLay.

Also surviving are two brothers, Dan and Chuck McMillen; and a sister, Tammy LaRoche.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Tim McMillen.

There will be no visitation held. A private memorial service will be held for immediate family at a later date.

Arrangements are being completed by Hile-Best Funeral Home in Seneca. (www.hilebest.com)

