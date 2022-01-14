John V. Perkins, 86, passed away on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at Country Acres Personal Care Home in Titusville.

John was born on August 15, 1935, in Caro, MI to the late Denton J. and Ina Ellen (Dykes) Perkins.

He married Clara L. Snyder on July 20, 1956, in Oil City at the Good Hope Lutheran Church. Mrs. Perkins preceded him in death on January 21, 2015.

He was a graduate of Millington High School, Millington, MI in 1954.

John was employed as a Foreman at Struthers Wells in Titusville until the closing of the plant.

He then worked at Cyclops Specialty Steel/ Cytemp Steel in Titusville.

John retired in 1995 after 33 years with the company.

He was a member of the Midway Alliance Church and had attended the First United Methodist Church.

John enjoyed watching football and baseball, bowling when he was able, and being outdoors, hunting and fishing.

He is survived by his 7 children, James Perkins of Greer, SC, Julia Beers of Pleasantville, Mary Terwilliger and husband Charles of Titusville, Mike Perkins and wife Lisa of Chesapeake, VA, AJ Perkins and wife Barb of Travelers Rest, SC, Howard Perkins of Corry, Karen Perkins of Greer, SC; 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; 2 sisters, Barbara Abraham of Warren, MI, Dorothy Pike of WA; and several nieces and nephews.

John was preceded in death by a brother, Howard Jameson.

Friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, PA 16354, today, Friday, January 14th from 6 to 8 p.m.

Additional visitation will be held on Saturday from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the Midway Alliance Church 6330 Oil Creek Rd., Spartansburg, PA 16434 with the funeral service to follow conducted by Rev. Eric Swartzbaugh.

Interment will be in Union Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Midway Alliance church at the above address.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.

