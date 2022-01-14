Lucinda “Cindy” John Lerch Davis, 80, of Tulsa, OK passed away peacefully on January 4, 2022 after a brief illness at St. Francis Medical Center.

She was a recent resident of the Montereau Retirement Community.

Cindy was born April 25, 1941, at Armstrong County Hospital in Kittanning, PA.

She was the youngest daughter of the late Frank and Margaret (Collar) John of East Brady, PA.

Cindy was in the graduating class of 1960 at Kittanning Senior High School.

She remained close to many of her classmates, loved their lively class reunions and the opportunity to convene with old friends from the area.

Cindy married William Abernethy at Grace Presbyterian Church in Kittanning on August 25, 1962. He preceded her in death on March 7, 1965. Their son, Scott was nearly two years old at the time of his father’s death.

Then, Cindy met Orville “Orv” Lerch through her brother, William John’s affiliation with the PA Young Republicans.

She married Orv on November 12, 1966, at Covenant Presbyterian Church in Butler.

Her son, Scott, was adopted by her new husband at this time.

The couple had three more children, Matthew, Tiffany and Brandon.

They raised their 4 children for the first many years of their marriage in Bethesda, MD while Orv worked for Presidents Nixon and Ford.

In 1976, Cindy and Orv decided to move the family to Orv’s hometown of Clarion, PA to bring up their children in a wholesome small-town environment.

Cindy and Orv’s marriage dissolved in 1996. She moved to Pittsburgh to be closer to Scott and his young family in 1997.

By 2002, Cindy followed Scott’s family to Oklahoma City when her eldest son received a job promotion.

The family fell in love with Oklahoma and never left.

In 2012, Cindy reconnected with a former youth pastor, Reverend David Davis, from her childhood church in Kittanning who coincidently was widowed and a retired minister in Tulsa, OK.

Sixty years after they first met, they fell in love, married in 2013 and made their home in Tulsa.

They had 9 happy years together. David preceded her in death in 2021.

She is survived by her brother William John and his wife, Kay, of East Brady; her sister Judith (John) Montgomery and her husband, Lee, of Butler as well as a number of loving nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Margaret John of East Brady.

Orv also preceded her in death on December 24, 2020.

They are survived by Scott and wife, Susan, of Mulhall, OK; Matthew and his wife, Tammy, of Shippenville, PA; Tiffany (Lerch) Lewis and her husband, Patrick, of Washington, DC; and Brandon and wife, Meghan, of Woodbury, MN.

Cindy (known as “Nonnie” to her grandchildren) was the loving grandmother of 9 grandchildren: Evan and Eric Lerch of OK; Nathaniel, Evelyn and Isaac Lerch of PA; Cooper Lewis of Washington, DC and Avery, Adelyn and Lauren Lerch of MN.

Cindy will be remembered for being a generous and graceful person who was concerned about others and their wellbeing.

She was known for her gracious hospitality and taking others under her wing in their time of need.

Cindy used her gifts, including a knack for decorating, for benefit of others- from hosting elaborate dinner parties, to beautiful events at her children’s schools.

Her children are indebted to her for any athletic ability they inherited, as she was a spry, strong and coordinated lady.

In addition, Cindy was an avid photographer, someone who loved music and to show her moves on the dance floor.

Funeral services will be held at the Kirk of the Hills Presbyterian Church on Saturday, February 12 at 11am in Tulsa, OK.

A reception will follow. Arrangements are under the care of Schaudt’s Funeral Service of Tulsa.

A virtual link to the funeral will be provided under Cindy’s obituary on the website https://www.schaudtfuneralservice.com closer to the funeral date.

A celebration of life event will be held in PA at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made in Cindy’s honor to her grandson’s special education school.

The Phillips School makes it possible for those with learning differences to reach their full potential.

Memorials may be made payable to the Phillips Programs, Development Office, 7010 Braddock Road, Annandale, VA 22003.

In the check memo line, please denote for Cindy Davis Memorial.

If you would like to make a donation online, please enter https://phillipsprograms.salsalabs.org/phillipsprogramsdonationform/index.html.

