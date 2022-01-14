NWS Says Winter Storm Will Be Largest Since December of 2020

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh said the upcoming winter storm will drop the largest amount of snow on the region since December of 2020.

“It’s not uncommon by any means, but it’ll be the biggest snow since December of 2020,” Fred McMullen, Warning Coordination Meteorologist for the NWS in Pittsburgh, told exploreClarion.com.

McMullen explained storm systems that bring snow into Western Pa. have been rare over the past year.

“The type of pattern, the systems that bring big snow to western Pa. are coastal systems like Northeasters, and they’ve either been too far out to sea and we haven’t had anything or they’ve been too close and it’s been too warm and turned into rain,” he said.

In northwestern Pennsylvania, residents can expect eight to 12 inches of snow, said McMullen. The snow will begin Sunday around dinner time and be heaviest early on Monday. The storm will get less severe as Monday progresses, but McMullen said wrap-around showers are expected until Tuesday.

He reminded area residents to prepare for the storm.

“The most important thing is if you have to travel Sunday night into Monday morning, to avoid that,” he said. “But, if you do have to travel, have a winter survival kit, batteries, food, blankets. Then, the most important thing is to check the forecast. Check road conditions before you go out through PA511 and stay tuned to the National Weather Service at weather.gov/pittsburgh.”

Storm forecast from NWS’ 7-Day Radar:

Today: A slight chance of snow showers before 9am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33. North wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 7. Wind chill values as low as -2. North wind 7 to 9 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 18. Wind chill values as low as -4. North wind around 8 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 8. Wind chill values as low as zero. Northeast wind 3 to 5 mph.

Sunday: A chance of snow after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 27. Southeast wind 6 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night: Snow. The snow could be heavy at times. Low around 19. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

M.L.King Day: Snow, mainly before 1pm. High near 29. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Monday Night: A chance of snow before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.

