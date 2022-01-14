 

Police: Man Allegedly Threatened to Burn Down Rimersburg Woman’s Trailer, Kill Her and Her Dog

Friday, January 14, 2022 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

State-PoliceROUSEVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – A Rimersburg woman was reportedly the victim in a recent terroristic threats investigation in Venango County.

Franklin-based State Police said the investigation was initiated after they were contacted by a woman who said a known male told her he was going to “burn down his ex-girlfriend’s trailer and kill her and her dog.”

Trooper Grzasko said the alleged threats took place on December 30 at 5:13 p.m. at a location along Cherry Run Road in Rouseville, Venango County.

The victim is listed as a 23-year-old Rimersburg woman.

The incident remains under investigation.

No charges have been filed as of January 14.

No further details are available at this time.


