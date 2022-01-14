Ruth L. Rogers, 96, died peacefully Wednesday Jan. 12, 2022, following a short illness.

Ruth was born April 15, 1925 in Oil City.

She was the daughter of the late Earl Beightol & Ruth Bickel Beightol of Oil City.

She is survived by a sister Shirlie Anderson.

Ruth was preceded in death in 2009 by a beloved sister Lillian English of Oil City.

Her two brothers James and Robert died 50 years ago.

Ruth was a proud member of Oil City High School, class of 1942, attending all class reunions.

When the class size dwindled in size the last few years, Ruth hosted the reunion in her Henry’s Bend home.

During the war, Ruth worked as an inspector at CPT in Franklin.

When the war ended, Ruth was reunited with her sweetheart Red (Harold) Rogers.

They wasted little time, getting married June 1, 1946. They were together, inseparable for nearly 7 decades until Red’s death in 2016.

In 1952, Red and Ruth moved to their current home in Henry’s Bend, where they raised their children, Cindy Busch and her husband Randy, of Henry’s Bend, Hal Rogers of Mechanicsburg, Tim Rogers and his wife , Anne, of Pittsburgh, Judy Clark and her husband Jeff, of Seneca and Patty Sandrock and her husband Tom, of Oil City.

An infant daughter died after her birth.

Over the years, their Henry’s Bend home was a favorite stop for their five children and their families.

Fourteen grandchildren and twenty-two great grandchildren loved to spend time with and listening to their favorite Grammy/GG.

Her grandchildren include Randy Busch & his wife Alyce, Valerie Busch, LeAnn Schwartz and her husband Joey, Patrick Busch and his wife Hilary, Lindsey Rogers, Anna Rogers, Bethany Walsh and her husband Tim, Erin Pitaro and her husband John, Timmy Rogers, Chad Clark and his fiance Alisha, Eric Clark, Angela Lesko and her husband Adam, Jimbo Sandrock and his wife Kristin, and Shaina O’Brien and her husband Zack.

Also surviving are 22 great -grandchildren: Ezra, Gabe, Jackson, Jameson, Caroline, Braden, Tanner, Mia, Madeiline, Lilly, Piper, Abby, Nora, Evelyn, Mary, Cooper, Blake, Sophia, Arya, Rowan, Avery and Sloan.

Many nieces and nephews also survive.

Ruth had a full-time job for many years managing that brood.

When the kids were grown, she did return to work as a bookkeeper in her husband’s auto body shop.

Later in her 70’s and 80’s she became a caretaker for the elderly.

Ruth was the matriarch of our pride for over 70 years, she will be sorely missed.

She was the ringleader for the family parties, dinners, campfires and swim days at the Bend.

She taught us to swim and accompanied many on our first swims across the river.

She was our best fan at all kinds of ball games and recitals.

Hugs were mandatory.

30 years of winter visits with Grammy and Papa at Magic Tree Resort in Kissimmee, FL. were favorite memories.

Many great and fun meals were enjoyed at the Bend with Ruth and Red.

Her specialties included pies of all kinds, homemade bread, chop suey, home canned peaches, candy, cookies and soups.

No one left hungry or without a game of cards.

Ruth loved her Crazy Eights and 500 Bid.

Ruth had a knack for making special gifts-one treasure was the quilt “ blankies” she made for over 40 friends and relatives.

Her favorite spot was sitting on the overlook at Henry’s Bend with a cup of coffee and someone to talk to.

She was a practitioner of the nearly lost art of whistling.

She was active at Church, first at Calvary EUB in Oil City and now at Trinity United Methodist Church.

She taught Sunday School at Henry’s Bend Chapel for years.

Visitation will be held at Trinity United Methodist Church, 2 Center St. Oil City, PA on Saturday January 15.

Viewing for friends and family will be at 10:00 A.M. with the funeral service at 11:00 A.M.

Rev. Thomas Carr, Pastor will preside. Wearing of masks is requested.

Interment will be in Grove Hill Cemetery.

Memorials , in lieu of flowers may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge o f the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

