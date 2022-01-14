Say What?!: German Shepherd Gives Birth to 16 Puppies at British Charity

ENGLAND – A British service dog charity said officials were shocked when a German shepherd gave birth to a litter of 16 puppies.

The Guide Dogs National Center, near Leamington Spa, England, said the 16-puppy litter is about twice the average number for the breed.

