 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Superload to Travel Through Clarion County

Friday, January 14, 2022 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Leon Aristeguieta

image (13)DUNMORE, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) advised motorists that a superload being transported from West Milton, New York, to Wampum, Pennsylvania, began a more than 400-mile journey across the state.

In Clarion County, the superload will travel 25.03 miles through Route 66 to Route 322 West and then Route 322 West into Venango County to Route 62 South.

The superload is 213 feet long and weighs 294 tons.

It will move as a rolling slowdown using two traffic lanes which will result in traffic stoppages and travel delays. The majority of the transport, currently scheduled to be completed on January 21, will take place during nighttime hours. Movement could be impacted or delayed by winter weather. Perkins Specialized Transportation Contracting of Becker, Minnesota will transport the load.

The superload travel plan will involve 16 counties and will feature ramp maneuvers, unusual traffic patterns, and slow-moving vehicles. Drivers will need to remain alert for this slow-moving, two-lane operation, which will travel at the posted speed limit or 30 mph—whichever is lower.

The full route can be found on PennDOT’s website.

An exact date for when the superload will be traveling through the area is unknown at this time.

FI7YgibXIA0tXpk


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.