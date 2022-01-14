Superload to Travel Through Clarion County

DUNMORE, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) advised motorists that a superload being transported from West Milton, New York, to Wampum, Pennsylvania, began a more than 400-mile journey across the state.

In Clarion County, the superload will travel 25.03 miles through Route 66 to Route 322 West and then Route 322 West into Venango County to Route 62 South.

The superload is 213 feet long and weighs 294 tons.

It will move as a rolling slowdown using two traffic lanes which will result in traffic stoppages and travel delays. The majority of the transport, currently scheduled to be completed on January 21, will take place during nighttime hours. Movement could be impacted or delayed by winter weather. Perkins Specialized Transportation Contracting of Becker, Minnesota will transport the load.

The superload travel plan will involve 16 counties and will feature ramp maneuvers, unusual traffic patterns, and slow-moving vehicles. Drivers will need to remain alert for this slow-moving, two-lane operation, which will travel at the posted speed limit or 30 mph—whichever is lower.

The full route can be found on PennDOT’s website.

An exact date for when the superload will be traveling through the area is unknown at this time.

