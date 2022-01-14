 

Clarion University’s Martin Luther King Breakfast Moves to Virtual Format

Friday, January 14, 2022 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Leon Aristeguieta

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-C5lYkfutFFCLARION, Pa. – The 10th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Community Breakfast set for Monday morning has moved to a virtual format.

Those attending are invited to enjoy breakfast at home and join via Zoom at https://clarion.zoom.us/j/94609182299 at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, January 17.

This year’s theme is The King Legacy: Becoming One. Dr. Denise Pearson, vice chancellor and chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer for Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education, will deliver the keynote address.

Ayanna Squair, a junior criminal justice administration major and sociology minor from Pittsburgh, will present the student address.

The annual event is sponsored by Clarion University and Clarion community organizations, charities, and churches.


