Clarion University’s Martin Luther King Breakfast Moves to Virtual Format

CLARION, Pa. – The 10th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Community Breakfast set for Monday morning has moved to a virtual format.

Those attending are invited to enjoy breakfast at home and join via Zoom at https://clarion.zoom.us/j/94609182299 at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, January 17.

This year’s theme is The King Legacy: Becoming One. Dr. Denise Pearson, vice chancellor and chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer for Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education, will deliver the keynote address.

Ayanna Squair, a junior criminal justice administration major and sociology minor from Pittsburgh, will present the student address.

The annual event is sponsored by Clarion University and Clarion community organizations, charities, and churches.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.