Wilfred A. “Spike” Sudekum, 84, of Mentor, formerly of Oil City, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at the David Simpson Hospice House in Cleveland.

Memorial services will be at 2 PM on Sunday, January 16, 2022 at Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, 4154 Clark Avenue, Willoughby.

The family will receive friends from 1-2 PM.

The Rev. Barbara Holzhauser of Mentor United Methodist Church will officiate at the service.

The use of masks will be required while attending visitation and services at the funeral home

Born May 24, 1937 in Pittsburgh, PA, grew up in McKeesport, PA, lived his life in several states before retiring to Mentor, Ohio in 2002.

He was known as a Tinkerer, Fixer Upper and a Problem Solver, active in the Pearls of Wisdom, Silver Sneakers, Mad Science after school program, avid white water enthusiast, enjoyed camping, biking, hiking.

Achieved Eagle Scout and was active in the Boy Scouts of America

Spike was a Professional Chemical Engineer, a graduate of Carnegie Tech, Pittsburgh.

Throughout his career he worked as a chemist, lab supervisor, engineer and was known as a Jack of all trades until he retired in 2002.

Survivors are his wife of 61 years, Janice (Krausz); children, Kari Licata, Mark (Debbie) Sudekum and Paul Sudekum; grandchildren, David, Joshua and Sarah Licata; Bradley (Amanda) and Matthew Brewington; Andrew and Sarah Sudekum; great-grandsons, Brayden and Benjamin Brewington and brother, David Ralph Sudekum.

He also leaves several nieces and nephews and their families.

He was preceded in death by his son, David Sudekum in 2018, his parents, Wilfred and Audrey (Hartlep) Sudekum and brother, John Sudekum.

In lieu of flowers, the family encourages contributions to The Hospice of the Western Reserve, Inc., PO Box 72101, Cleveland, OH 44192-0002.

A reception will be held at Mentor United Methodist Church immediately following the service.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting memorials.davisbabcock.com.

