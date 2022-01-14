Wolf Administration Reviews 2021 Construction Season for PennDOT’s District 10

CLARION CO., Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 10 on Thursday highlighted the major projects that had active work take place during the 2021 construction season in District 10, which includes Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Jefferson, and Indiana Counties.

“Every year is a busy year for our PennDOT construction teams,” said Governor Tom Wolf. “It takes continuous improvements and maintenance on our roadways to keep them safe for our motorists.”

In 2021, $115 million in contracts were awarded for 34 projects, including 14 highway projects, 13 bridge replacements or rehabilitations, two safety improvements, and five projects on local roadways or bridges.

“The 2021 construction season was another busy one in District 10,” said PennDOT District 10 Executive Brian Allen, P.E. “We completed 11 notable projects throughout our service area. Our construction, maintenance, and design units each played a vital part in accomplishing the projects as part of our goal to maintain our roadways and keep them safe for the regional motorists.”

Notable projects completed in 2021 include:

Slide repair at Route 1018 (Baum-Belknap Road) in Boggs Township, Armstrong County slide repair. Completed summer 2021, $130,000;

Replacement of Freedom Road Turnpike Bridge project in Cranberry Township, Butler County. Completed fall 2021, $13.1 million;

Baker Hollow Bridge replacement on Route 2033 in Kiskimineatas Township, Armstrong County. Completed fall 2021, $400,000;

Resurfacing of Route 19 in Cranberry Township, Butler County. Completed November 2021, $8.4 million;

Bridge preservation work on Benjamin Franklin Highway (Route 422 over Route 3007 South Benbrook Road) in Butler Township, Butler County, and the Walls Memorial Bridge on Route 322 over Clarion River in Clarion County. Completed summer 2021, $825,000;

Replacement of bridges carrying Saxonburg Boulevard, Wylie Road, and Brewer Road over Rocky Run in Clinton Township, Butler County. Completed October 2021, $1.85 million;

Replacement of Elmo Bridge on Route 322 over a tributary of Canoe Creek in Ashland Township, Clarion County. Completed summer 2021, $720,000;

Resurfacing on Route 322 in Union and Rose townships and Brookville and Corsica Boroughs in Jefferson County. Completed October 2021, $5 million;

Resurfacing, drainage, and guiderail replacement project on U.S. 119 from Marshall Road to Jefferson County in North Mahoning Township. Completed October 2021, $2.2 million;

Resurfacing along the southern end of the Hoodlebug Trail connector from the pedestrian underpass (along Route 119) to the T-841 (Cornell Road) intersection near Blairsville in Burrell Township. Completed September 2021, $212,000; and

Resurfacing on Routes 954, 422, and 85 in Brush Valley, Buffington, Center, Pine, and South Mahoning townships and Plumville Borough, Indiana County. Completed October 2021, $3 million.

Notable ongoing projects that will continue into 2022 include:

Resurfacing and culvert replacement on Interstate 80 in Monroe, Clarion, Limestone, Paint, Beaver, and Richland townships in Clarion County and Union, Rose, and Pine Creek townships in Jefferson County. Anticipated completion in summer 2022, $9.6 million;

Replacement of three structures carrying Route 56 over Sugar Hollow Run in Apollo Borough and northern and southern tributaries to the Kiskimineatas River in Kiskiminetas Township, Armstrong County. Anticipated completion December 2023, $5 million;

Replacement of Cunningham Culverts on Route 422 in Indiana County. Anticipated completion summer 2022, $5.7 million;

Replacement of a structure over Coder Run on Route 28 south of Brookville in Rose Township, Jefferson County. Anticipated completion fall 2022, $2.9 million;

Safety improvements to eliminate the curve in “Balls Bend” on Route 228 from Route 8 West to Officer Edward Brooks Drive in Middlesex Township, Butler County. Anticipated completion spring 2025, $26.5 million;

Freedom Road Widening, (Route 3020) Haines School Road to Commonwealth, new signal installation, Cranberry Township, Butler County. Anticipated completion date fall 2022, $9.9 million;

Reconstruction, realignment, widening, and resurfacing of Route 28/66 including the construction of a new bridge, elliptical pipe, and box culvert in Goheenville, Boggs Township, Armstrong County. Anticipated completion summer 2024; $16.6 million.

I-79 Bridges over North Boundary Road in Cranberry Township, Butler County with epoxy overlay southbound. Anticipated completion summer 2022, $8.4 million; and

Widening and resurfacing of Oakland Avenue (Route 286) and the U.S. 422 interchange and replacement of the bridge over McCarthy Run Creek in White Township, Indiana County. Anticipated completion fall 2023, $19.8 million.

Information about infrastructure in District 10, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D10Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

