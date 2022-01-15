Clarion County Commissioners Take First Step for Countywide Property Assessment

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion County Commissioners took their first step for a possible property reassessment with the approval to advertise for a Request for Proposals for Reassessment of Clarion County.

(Pictured above: Clarion County Commissioners Ed Heasley, Ted Tharan, and Wayne Brosius.)

Commissioners Ted Tharan, Wayne Brosius, and Ed Heasley recently approved a 2022 budget that included no tax increase, and the possibility of a reassessment was raised.

“Our revenues are not going down, but they’re not going up,” said Tharan at that. “If you look at the last 10-year period, the revenues only increased $250,000.00 or an average $25,000.00 a year.”

Commissioners contracted in December with Professional Consulting Services of IAAO (International Association of Assessing Officers) to provide monitoring of a reassessment. The term of the contract is from December 28, 2021, to November 30, 2024, for $50,000.00.

Tharan said IAAO will be monitoring total reassessment by a contractor, yet to be selected.

“They start by monitoring and going over all your RFP requests that we will probably be doing in January. You send out that request, and there are only two companies in the state of Pennsylvania that do it currently. One is Tyler and the other is a merger between Vision and EST, and I don’t know what the new company is named.

“The first step is an RFP. They propose what they will do for you and for what amount they would do it. We need expertise because we have never done this.”

(According to Tyler’s website, Tyler has completed programs in nearly every state, including 26 state capitals, and has appraised more than 33 million parcels since 1938. Tyler’s team includes expert appraisers, highly-skilled computer programmers, and analysts experienced in residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural mass appraisal.)

All three commissioners said that previous commissioners have been kicking the can of reassessment down the road since 1975, and it was time to do something.

In other business:

• Commissioners approved Resolution #2 authorizing the directing the Emergency Succession of County Officers and the Continuity of Government, a mandated written statement that spells out who is in charge if someone in leadership is missing.

“It spells out the order of succession to discharge the duties of the county government if one or more of the commissioners was unable to perform duties during an emergency,” said Brosius.

The authority generally flows from Chair Tharan to Vice-Chair Brosius to Secretary Heasley to County Administrator Jillian Fischer to Director of Public Safety Jeff Smathers.

• Approved a contract with Meadville Plate Glass Co., Inc. to install the main entrance in the Clarion County 9-1-1 Training Center. Cost: $8,916.00.

• Appointed Harrison Fox, an engineer from East Brady, to the Clarion County Airport Authority Board to fill a vacant position with a term of 1/1/2022 to 12/31/2022.

• Renewed a contract with Tri-County Industries, Inc. to provide waste and recycling services for the Seventh Avenue Human Services Building with a term of three years. Cost: $219.29/month. Effective Date: 4/30/2022.

• Approved a maintenance agreement with Kelly Generator & Equipment of PA & WV, Inc. for a portable generator. The term is 12 months with automatic renewal. Cost: $610.50/annually. Effective Date: 1/11/2022.

• Okayed a maintenance agreement with PennWest for a Baoli Forklift. Term: 12 months. Cost: $140.00/planned maintenance. Effective Date: 1/11/2022.

• Approved a settlement agreement with Dunkle and Henry Enterprises for reimbursement in the amount of $21,673.65 for release/withdrawn bid that was placed on the property located at 10866 Route 322, Shippenville, Pa. during the 2021 County Auction. The property was also known as the former Holabaugh Beer Distributor. Tharan said the property will be sold. A second adjoining parcel that also did not sell at the auction will be used by Clarion County.

•The next work session will be held on Tuesday, January 25, at 9:30 a.m. in the Administration Building conference room at 330 Main Street.

• The next Salary/Retirement/Commissioner Board meeting is on Tuesday, January 25, at 10:00 a.m in the Administration Building conference room.

