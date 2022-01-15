A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Cloudy, then gradual clearing during the afternoon, with a high near 21. Wind chill values as low as -3. Northeast wind around 6 mph.

Tonight – Clear, with a low around 9. Wind chill values as low as zero. East wind 3 to 6 mph.

Sunday – Increasing clouds, with a high near 30. Wind chill values as low as -1. Southeast wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night – Snow showers. The snow could be heavy at times. Low around 20. Southeast wind 7 to 9 mph becoming north after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

M.L.King Day – Snow showers. High near 31. West wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Monday Night – Snow showers likely, mainly before 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 17. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 26.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14.

Wednesday – A chance of snow showers before 11am, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday Night – A chance of snow showers before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 25.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 4.

Friday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 22.

