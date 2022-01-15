Anna Mae Fisher, age 87, of New Bethlehem, passed away Thursday afternoon, January 13, 2022, at McKinley Health Center in Brookville.

Born December 19, 1934, in Cadogan, Armstrong County, she was a daughter of the late Louis and Elizabeth Couch Gallo and was a graduate of Redbank Valley High School.

She married Bernard E. “Skip” Fisher on June 12, 1954, and he preceded her in death on June 21, 2004.

Anna Mae was a homemaker and previously worked as a secretary for the district magistrate’s office.

She was a member of the Oakland Church of God in Distant, Women of the Church of God, Church Council, Board of Christian Education, Mission Board and was the former church treasurer.

Anna Mae was involved with VNA Extended Care and the American Cancer Society.

Survivors include two daughters: Diane Myers and her husband, Dave, of New Salem and Vicki George and her husband, Kevin, of Deanville, and five grandchildren: Larry Myers (Denise), Dawn Myers, Chaun Myers (Jennifer), Chris George (Hope) and Denise George (Mark).

Anna Mae is also survived by four great grandchildren: Alexis Holt, Dylan Dick, Austin Myers and Ethan Myers.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by siblings, Rose Heilman, Edward Gallo, John Gallo and Frank Gallo; niece and nephew, Jackie and Randy, and her in-laws, Lundy John and Dorothy LaRue Fisher.

Family and friends will be received from Noon to 4 p.m., Saturday, January 15, 2022 at the Oakland Church of God, 122 Kohlersburg Road, Distant.

Funeral services will follow at 4 p.m. Saturday in the church with Reverend Jimmy Swogger, church pastor, officiating.

Interment will take place at the Oakland Cemetery in Distant.

Memorial contributions may be given in the name of Anna Mae Fisher to Oakland Church of God Missions Fund, P.O. Box 40, Distant, PA 16223

Online condolences may be sent to Anna Mae’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service of New Bethlehem.

