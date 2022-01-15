Chelsea J. Licht, 86, of Ahrensville passed away on Friday, January 14, 2022 at her home.

She was born in Washington PA., on September 15, 1935 and was the daughter of the late Everett and Chelsea J. Ritchey Keely.

Chelsea graduated from Cranberry High School.

She enjoyed knitting, playing cards, puzzles, square dancing and belonged to the Shindiggers square dancing group.

Chelsea was married to Carmen Rizzo who preceded her in death in 1980, she then later remarried Charles Licht who also preceded her in death in 2011.

She is survived by her children; Maria Koman and husband Michael of Walnut Bend, Carrie Wusylko and husband William of Pompano Beach, FL., Susan Smith and husband Eugene of Mentor OH., Joseph Rizzo and wife Susan of Kittanning and John Rizzo & his wife Shirley of Ahrensville

Also surviving are grandchildren; Carmen Vogt, Andrew Vogt, Quinn & Aaron Vogt, Alexander Wusylko, Christine Levinson & her husband Joshua, Jamie Smith and significant other Landry Walker, Justin Smith and wife Angela, Benjamin Rizzo and wife Mindy, Aaron Rizzo and Carly Rizzo. Great grandchildren; Jacob Levinson, Colton Smith, Kelsey Smith, Eugene Smith, Paiton Rizzo, and Ella Rizzo,

Chelsea is also survived by 3 sisters; Faye, Sandra, and Kathy.

Visitation will be on Sunday the 16th from 2-3PM in the Reinsel Funeral Home with the service by Rev. Randy Kightlinger to immediately follow.

Entombment will take place in Bishop McManaman Memorial Mausoleum.

Online condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.