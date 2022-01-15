 

Clarion County Independent Living Participates in Project Sticker Shock

Saturday, January 15, 2022 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

Screenshot at Jan 13 18-28-20During the end of December, many high school students are getting ready to ring in the New Year with family and friends.

This is also a risky time of year when many teenagers may be introduced to underage drinking.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) statistics, approximately 1,000 children under the age of 21 die each year in preventable tragedies while celebrating the holidays. Therefore, efforts to prevent underage drinking, particularly around the holidays, are critical.

On Thursday, December 30th, Clarion County Independent Living participated in the Project Sticker Shock campaign at Rimersburg Beverage, Rimersburg. Project Sticker Shock is designed to limit youth under 21 from accessing alcohol. Students place stickers on cases of alcohol which is intended to reach adults who might purchase alcohol legally and then provide it to minors. The stickers state warnings about the penalties for furnishing alcohol to minors.

Project Sticker Shock is sponsored by Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission. The Commission would like to acknowledge and thank Rimersburg Beverage and Sgt. Fischer from the Bureau of Liquor Enforcement for their cooperation in helping to limit underage drinking.


