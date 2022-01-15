Clarion-Limestone Earns Another Big Girls Basketball Win, Edges North Clarion, 46-43



FRILLS CORNERS, Pa. (EYT/D9) – In a game of punch and counter punch, Clarion-Limestone delivered the knockout blow in a 46-43 victory over North Clarion on Friday evening.

Kendall Dunn and Frances Milliron paced C-L with 16 and 15 points apiece.





Dunn also grabbed six rebounds.

(Above, Kendall Dunn/Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Alex Leadbetter chipped in with six points while Alyssa Wiant added five.

“The emotion of the game and to win on their floor is something special,” said C-L head coach Gus Simpson. “North Clarion has been the class of our league for how many years now? Coach Dreihaup does a nice job, and their kids handle themselves well, so this was certainly a huge win for us.”

Gwen Siegel had a monster night in defeat with a double-double of 17 points and 15 rebounds. Emma McFarland added nine points by hitting a trio of three-pointers.

Things didn’t look good early on for C-L as the Wolves jumped out to leads of 7-0 and 9-2 before the Lions roared back to tie the game 15-all by the end of the quarter.

North Clarion held a 12-7 advantage in the second quarter to take a 27-22 lead at halftime.

The Wolves would build a six-point lead early in the third at 30-24 before the Lions would use an 8-3 run to close to within one at 33-32. A Siegel put-back made the score 35-32 before C-L reeled off the final seven points to take a 39-35 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

“I told the girls in the locker room after the game if they realized they dug themselves out of three holes tonight,” said Simpson. “I also told them I was very proud of them for that. They kept their composure and kept fighting back and it paid off.”

North Clarion started the fourth with a pair of free throws from Claire Kriebel, along with an inside basket from Siegel to tie the game at 39. A pair of Dunn baskets, along with a free throw from Alyssa Wiant, pushed the lead to 44-39 with 2:43 to play.

Siegel added another inside basket to cut the C-L lead to 44-41 at the 1:53 mark. Milliron added a short jumper before Amya Green scored with 0.8 seconds to play to set the final score.

“Things don’t get any easier as we have a big game with Union on Tuesday,” said Simpson. “I told the girls we’ll enjoy this one tonight and then we’ll turn the page and get ready for the next one.”

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.