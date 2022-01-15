Ella M. Butryn, 78, of Oil City passed away on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at UPMC NW.

Ella was born in Franklin on June 19, 1943 and was the daughter of the late Carl and Ella Burke McCartney.

She attended Oil City High School.

Ella enjoyed playing on the computer, gardening, flowers, dancing, cooking, her dogs, and spending time with her family.

She married Earnest “Bucky” Butryn on December 12, 1960 at St. Joseph’s Church, and he survives.

Ella is survived by 2 children; Tom Butryn and Dave Butryn.

Also surviving are many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by a daughter Christine Nies.

There will be no services at this time.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

