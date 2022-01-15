 

Fatal House Explosion in Scrubgrass Remains Under Investigation

Saturday, January 15, 2022 @ 01:01 PM

Posted by exploreClarion

fire truck night stockSCRUBGRASS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Officials say a deadly explosion in Scrubgrass Township on Thursday night remains under investigation.

Clintonville Volunteer Fire Department Chief Grant Rea told exploreVenango.com his department was dispatched to the fire at 7:15 p.m.

Rea said the house exploded prior to firefighters arriving on scene.

The scene was cleared around 1:30 a.m. on Friday.

Rea confirmed there was one victim, and no other individuals were injured.

Christina Rugh told The Derrick that the fire claimed the life of Russell Felix, 74, of Kennerdell.

Calls from exploreVenango.com to Rugh were not immediately returned.

The cause of Felix’s death remains under investigation.

Several area fire departments assisted at the scene, including Emlenton, Eau Claire, Grove City, Harrisville, Kennerdell, Marion Township, Pine Township, Rockland, Slippery Rock, and St. Petersburg.

The Pennsylvania State Police, Polk Borough Police, and Emlenton Ambulance also responded to the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal Unit.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

