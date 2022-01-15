 

Featured Local Job: Price Book Analyst

Saturday, January 15, 2022 @ 08:01 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

Korner Enterprise and Wholesale currently has an opportunity to join their team. They are looking for a Price Book Analyst.

Position Summary:
To maintain, interpret, and analyze price book data at the corporate level for UK stores. The job includes but, is not limited to, setting up pricing for individual items sold at their stores considering the item’s cost, promotion, mix and match, category, department, price change notice, and adjustments.

Responsibilities:

Responsibility for data entry, testing and reviewing all price book procedures through computer software, retail adjustments, completion of price changes on a timely basis, testing promotions before applied to
stores, taking in to considering costs, discounts, promotions, rebates, off invoice discounts, etc. Perform other back-office duties in the corporate office as needed. You will be working in the UK Corporate office in
Shippenville, PA.

Minimum Education: Prefer a Bachelor’s degree in any business major but an Associate degree will be acceptable but not required.

Minimum Experience:

  • 2-5 years of computer experience with retail/ wholesale background
  • the ability to analyze large data in computer program
  • must be very good with Excel

Soft Skills:

  • Ability to clearly communicate with management and team members
  • Work independently with minimum supervision
  • Robust work ethic
  • Ability to assess, prioritize and react at this very fast-paced organization

Travel:
Local travel to store may be required occasionally

Contact them today!

Email your resume to [email protected]

Call them at: (814) 297-2104


