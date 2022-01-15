Featured Local Jobs: Several Positions Available Through All Seasons Temporaries Inc.
All Seasons Temporaries, Inc. has several new job openings in the local area.
Grinder – Franklin
1st shift $11/hr Non Exempt
Potential for Temp to Perm
- Must pass pre employment screening
- Must be able to read blueprints
- Must be able to follow safety guidelines
Physical requirements: bending, kneeling, lifting, pushing and pulling
Job Description:
- Perform bending/forming techniques
- Read micrometers and calipers
- Examine product to make sure it meets specs
- Maintain proper documentation
- Maintain a clean work space
Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.
Paint – Franklin
Train on 1st, move to 3rd
$11/hr Non-Exempt
Potential for Temp to Perm
- Must pass pre employment screening
- Must be able to read blueprints
- Must be able to follow safety guidelines
Physical requirements: bending, kneeling, lifting, pushing and pulling
Job Description:
- Read work order
- Perform hand spray paint techniques
- Use various hand tools
- Paint in flat, vertical, horizontal and overhead positions
- Examine product to make sure it meets specs
- Maintain proper documentation
- Maintain a clean work space
Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.
CAD Drafter
This job is located in Franklin, Pa.
Monday through Friday
$17 to $25/hr. Non-exempt
Long Term Assignment
Weekly Pay
Responsibilities:
- Create CAD models and detailed drawings to capture process, dimensions, inspections, and other pertinent engineering information utilizing knowledge of engineering principles
- Work with other engineers and designers to ensure consistent and quality engineering design output
- Collaborate as needed with shop employees regarding designs in manufacturing
Qualifications:
- Pass pre-employment screening
- A.S. Engineering with mechanical/ electrical focus, or equivalent experience
- Proficient with Autodesk CAD tools. (Inventor, AutoCAD, Vault)
- Experience with SAP business systems desired
- Personable with excellent verbal/written communication skills and time management
- High level of initiative with the ability to work independently and as a part of a broader team
- Experience with the design of industrial heavy equipment and machinery desired
- Understanding of manufacturing techniques and assembly processes desired
Physical Requirements:
Ability to sit, stand. walk, kneel, reach, and lift up to 20 lbs. on occasion.
Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.
Stick Layers and Bin Tenders – Marienville
$13/hour – 1st and 2nd shifts available – Non-exempt
Job Requirements:
- Ability to lift, bend, twist, and stand for duration shift
- Must pass pre-employment screening
- Must have steel-toed boots
- Must have general mathematical skills
- Must abide by all safety protocols
- Understand lockout protocols
- Must be able to work with a team
Duties (but not limited to):
- Stack and sort lumber in appropriate slots
- Count pieces in stacks
- Tag bundles
- Operate machines and make sure they do not jam
- Clean machines when they are down
- Maintain clean work spaces
For more information, call 814-437-2148 or send your resume to [email protected]
Assembly/Crater
Monday through Friday, 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
$11/hr – Non-exempt
Potential for temporary to permanent
Qualified candidates must:
- Pass Pre-Employment Screening
- Be able to lift up to 40lbs
- Be able to bend, kneel, push and pull
- Have prior experience with hand/power tools
- Follow all safety rules
- Be reliable
- Have steel toe boots
Job Description (but not limited to):
- Assemble product
- Prepare product for shipping
- Assist with building crates for product
- Maintain clean work space
For more information, call 814-437-2148 or send your resume to [email protected]
About All Season’s Temporaries Inc.
All Season’s offices are located at 1288 Liberty Street in Franklin and 113 N. Broad Street in Grove City.
For more information, call 814-437-2148 for the Franklin office or 724-458-6777 for the Grove City office.
Interested individuals may contact either office for available assignments.
