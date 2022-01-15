Rollover Crash Reported on Route 36

ELDRED TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Marienville responded to a rollover crash in Eldred Township on Thursday.

Trooper Gerg said the accident happened around 4:00 p.m. on State Route 36 near its intersection with Old Route 36 in Eldred Township, Jefferson County.

According to police, Jeremy M. Hepler, 44, of Clarington, lost control of his 2002 Chevrolet S-10 while traveling south on Route 36 causing the vehicle to roll over. The vehicle sustained disabling damage.

Hepler was wearing a safety belt and was not injured.

Sigel Volunteer Fire Department assisted at the scene.

