Deer Creek to Hold DIY Macrame Air Plant Pod Class

SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Calling all plant lovers! Do you want to learn how to make a macrame Air Plant Pod?

Join Deer Creek Winery on January 17 at 6:00 p.m. for a DIY Macrame Air Plant Pod Class. Jennifer Benson from The Traveling Greenhouse will not only help you make the Air Plant Pod, but you’ll also get to pick an air plant for inside and learn air plant care tips. Class size is limited to 16.

Tickets are $25 each and can be purchased here.

Deer Creek Winery is located at 3333 Soap Fat Road, Shippenville, PA 16254.

