Union School Board Discuss Math Pedagogy, Work-Release Program for Seniors

RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Union School Board discussed the way math is taught in schools today and reviewed the details of a work release program for seniors.

During a presentation by Sligo Elementary School teacher Jake Weckerly on STEAM (science, arts, technology, engineering, and math) education at the school, board member Jeff Shirey asked Weckerly if the Common Core guidelines for math education were responsible for students being behind in math.

“This has always been a beef because I ran into it with one of my kids,” said Shirey. “At some point in time in school when he was young, the way math was taught in schools changed, and I could not help him.”

“Previous to Common Core, math was a finite subject,” said Weckerly. “There’s always a right answer. There’s one or two ways to get there. Common Core doesn’t care if you got the right answer. They care if you can explain the conceptualization about how they got there. Can you explain it in two or three or four different ways?”

Weckerly stated previous to Common Core, math assessments would ask students more direct math questions.

With Common Core, there are more steps involved in deriving a problem’s answer, which Shirey called, “two ways of being confused.”

“Actually, four ways. Double-digit multiplication is taught four different ways,” said Weckerly, who added he and other teachers are reviewing potential math series which come with tutorial videos parents can access at home to learn the Common Core math.

Weckerly also explained standards for kids have become tougher, citing as an example, multiplication, which kids are now being taught in third grade instead of in the second half of fourth grade when he was in school.

“Everything has just been shoved back. The expectations have been ramped up. As some of our administrators have alluded to you, we’re having some kids come in with tremendous deficits. They don’t know their numbers. The behavioral aspect of kindergarten is where we’re at.”

“That’s the problem. You have kids who don’t know their numbers and are wanting them to learn four different ways,” said Shirey. “That drives me nuts.”

Work-release program

The school board also discussed the implementation of a work-release program for seniors in the district.

Elena Steidinger, director of special education at Union, said the program is specifically designed for students who are looking to join the workforce directly out of high school or for those who may not have a choice between work and school.

“They have to be in good standing, they have to be in good attendance, but we do have some students who are planning on entering the workforce as a senior,” she said. “If they are in good standing, then we want to offer this work-release program and find competitive employment in the area as part of their post-secondary goals.”

Steidinger said the program would not be affiliated with the Clarion County Career Center.

“The students would have to have a job in which they would work 20 hours a week,” she said. “The downside to this is because they are not here doing academic work, the per-pupil funding that we received from the state is reduced. It’s a fine line. Do you lose a student because in their senior year they need to go out and get a job or have the opportunity to get a job and have them say, ‘When I hit 18, I’m going to get a job and drop out.'”

“If you just think about what our overall goal is, especially in this transformational time, it’s to put kids to work competitively.”

Students will not receive credit for work, and their employments would not end because they graduate. Students would only leave school for a portion of the school day.

Board president Brenda Brinker asked Steidinger if they had thought about capping the number of students who could be on work release due to losing the state funds.

“No thought has been given,” said Steidinger. “One of the things that we’re looking at is it has to be part of the student’s post-secondary outcome. For example, a student that is planning to go to college, or has been accepted into college and says, ‘Oh, I’m going to do work release to take some money to take with me to college,’ – (the answer is) no.”

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.