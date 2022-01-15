Knox Man Accused of Stealing Coins from Skill Machine at Local Laundromat

KNOX BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Knox man is facing charges for allegedly stealing coins from a skill machine at a local laundromat.

According to court documents, the Knox Borough Police Department on Thursday, January 13, filed criminal charges against 34-year-old Cody James Haglock, of Knox.

On December 23, Chief Bauer, of the Knox Borough Police Department, received information from a known owner of a laundromat located on West Railroad Street, in Knox Borough, Clarion County, regarding an incident that occurred on December 21, according to the complaint.

It was learned that around 10:54 p.m. on December 21, two individuals entered the laundromat and a male damaged the coin pusher skill machine and the wall that the machine was attached to by pushing and rocking the machine multiple times to commit a theft of coins, the complaint indicates.

The owner of the laundromat forwarded the pictures from the surveillance system to Chief Bauer and also pictures of a late model black Ford Explorer in the parking lot.

Through an investigation, it was determined that the male in the footage was identified as Cody Haglock. He is known to drive a black Ford Explorer and resides in Knox Borough, according to the complaint.

On January 5, Chief Bauer spoke with the known owner of the coin operating machine, and the owner forwarded an invoice for the damages totaling $300.00. The owner also stated an estimated $210.00 worth of coins was taken from the machine, the complaint notes.

The following charges were filed in Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter’s office on Thursday, January 13:

– Theft By Unlawful Taking-Movable Property, Misdemeanor 2

– Criminal Mischief – Damage Property, Summary

A date for a preliminary hearing has not yet been scheduled.

