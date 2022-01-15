 

State Police Release Details of Scrap Metal Theft From Pinegrove Township Residence

Saturday, January 15, 2022 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

State PolicePINEGROVE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police released the details of a scrap metal theft from a residence in Pinegrove Township.

According to Franklin-based State Police, around 12:05 p.m. on December 6, troopers responded to a residence in Pinegrove Township, Venango County, for the report of the following items being stolen from the property:

– Newer Winch, valued at $300.00
– Various Tools, valued at $50.00

– Pump Jack, valued at $50.00
– Older John Deere Broken Down Tractor, valued at $100.00
– Various Pieces of Metal Scrap, valued at $50.00

The victim is an 84-year-old Venus man.

The investigation continues.

PSP Franklin released the above report on Thursday, January 13, 2022.


