State Police Release Details of Scrap Metal Theft From Pinegrove Township Residence

PINEGROVE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police released the details of a scrap metal theft from a residence in Pinegrove Township.

According to Franklin-based State Police, around 12:05 p.m. on December 6, troopers responded to a residence in Pinegrove Township, Venango County, for the report of the following items being stolen from the property:

– Newer Winch, valued at $300.00

– Various Tools, valued at $50.00



– Pump Jack, valued at $50.00– Older John Deere Broken Down Tractor, valued at $100.00– Various Pieces of Metal Scrap, valued at $50.00

The victim is an 84-year-old Venus man.

The investigation continues.

PSP Franklin released the above report on Thursday, January 13, 2022.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.