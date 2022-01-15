Clarion Little League Online Registration Opens for 2022 Season

CLARION, Pa. – Online registration for the 2022 Clarion Little League season is now open.

Proudly serving the Clarion area for over 70 years, Clarion Little League provides youth baseball and softball programs to students from Clarion Area, Clarion-Limestone, and Immaculate Conception, in addition to local homeschool and cyber school students. No child is turned away regardless of player skillset or economic hardship.

Divisions for ages five to 16 include softball and baseball (both offering minor, little, junior, and senior leagues) as well as tee-ball.

Please visit Clarion Little League’s website for online registration information: http://clubs.bluesombrero.com/clarionlittleleague.

Clarion Little League would like to thank Clarion Borough, the local schools and businesses and numerous community volunteers who support this youth opportunity.

Early registration is offered to reduce participant expense. A family package allows for additional savings when multiple children sign up. The early (discount) registration ends on February 12th.

