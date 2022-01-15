WEATHER ALERT: Winter Storm Watch for Clarion County Remains in Effect; Up to 11 Inches of Snow Possible

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Winter Storm Watch for Clarion County and surrounding areas remains in effect. Up to 11 inches of snow is possible for the area.

The National Weather Service of Pittsburgh issued the following Urgent Winter Weather Message at 3:33 a.m. on Saturday, January 15, 2022:

Winter Storm Watch

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE



National Weather Service Pittsburgh PA333 AM EST Sat Jan 15 2022

Winter Storm Watch is in effect from 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 16, 2022, to 1:00 p.m. on Monday, January 17, 2022.

COUNTIES:

Tuscarawas-Carroll-Columbiana-Coshocton-Harrison-Jefferson OH-Muskingum-Guernsey-Belmont-Noble-Monroe-Mercer-Venango–Forest-Lawrence-Butler-Clarion–Jefferson PA-Beaver-Allegheny-Armstrong-Indiana-Washington-Greene-Westmoreland-Higher Elevations of Westmoreland-Fayette-Higher Elevations of Fayette-Hancock-Brooke-Ohio-Marshall-Wetzel-Marion-Monongalia-Ridges of Eastern Monongalia and Northwestern Preston-Preston-Eastern Preston-Western Tucker-Eastern Tucker-

CITIES:

Including the cities of Sharon, Parsons, Canonsburg, Thomas, New Kensington, Punxsutawney, Caldwell, Pittsburgh Metro Area, New Martinsville, Greensburg, Hendricks, Steubenville, Ligonier, Indiana, Butler, Beaver Falls, Aliquippa, Bruceton Mills, Coshocton, Terra Alta, Champion, Hermitage, Coopers Rock, Grove City, Murrysville, Weirton, St. Clairsville, Rowlesburg, Tionesta, Carrollton, Kittanning, Woodsfield, Moundsville, Malvern, Ford City, Morgantown, Ohiopyle, Ambridge, Kingwood,

Hazelton, Cadiz, Oil City, Clarion, Uniontown, Latrobe, Ellwood City, Monessen, Columbiana, Canaan Valley, East Liverpool, Davis, Monaca, Wheeling, Wellsburg, Dover, New Castle, Lower Burrell, Cambridge, Saint George, Donegal, Zanesville, New Philadelphia, Washington, Waynesburg, Fairmont, Martins Ferry, Salem, Brookville, Follansbee, and Franklin

333 AM EST Sat Jan 15 2022

…WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON…

* WHAT…Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 11 inches possible.

* WHERE…Portions of east central Ohio. Portions of northwest, southwest, and western Pennsylvania. Portions of northern and the northern panhandle of West Virginia.

* WHEN…From Sunday afternoon through Monday afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

