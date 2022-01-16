A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – A chance of snow, mainly after 5pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 31. Wind chill values as low as -1. Southeast wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Tonight – Snow. The snow could be heavy at times. Low around 21. East wind 8 to 10 mph becoming north after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 6 to 10 inches possible.

M.L.King Day – Snow showers. High near 30. West wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Monday Night – Snow showers likely, mainly before 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 18. West wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday – A slight chance of snow showers before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28. West wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Wednesday – A chance of rain showers after 1pm, mixing with snow after 4pm. Cloudy, with a high near 38. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday Night – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 22.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 1.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 21.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 2.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 25.

