All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Vietnam War Veteran Raymond ‘Spud’ Siegel
Raymond “Spud” Siegel served our country in the United States Army.
Name: Raymond J. “Spud” Siegel
Born: March 31, 1947
Died: July 29, 2014
Hometown: Fryburg, Pa.
Branch: U.S. Army
Raymond served our country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.
During his time in Vietnam, he received the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, and Vietnam Campaign Medal.
He also served his community through is membership with the St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Fryburg.
He was laid to rest in the St. Michael’s Church cemetery.
Click here to view a full obituary.
