Clarion County Historical Series: Sligo Challenges Borough of Clarion for the County Seat



CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Borough of Clarion faced a challenge to its status as county seat during the winter of 1872 to 1873.

“It had become apparent,” A. J. Davis wrote in The History of Clarion County, “that the old county jail would have to be replaced by a new one” – an opportunity to which the Borough of Sligo seized upon. If a new jail was built in Clarion, the people of Sligo would lose their chance.

The effort to gain control of the county seat was led by the proprietors of the Sligo Furnace: J. Patton Lyon and William Phillips. These businessmen gathered support in the new town and the southern part of the county, which had only been laid out in 1871. The newly-elected Republican state senator from the area, David Maclay, also supported the idea, as he lived near Sligo.

However, the people of northern Clarion County and Clarion Borough opposed this move, and throughout the winter, numerous petitions circulated furiously.

“It was understood Senator Maclay would introduce a bill in the Legislature which met January 1873,” Davis wrote. “The Clarionites held a meeting and selected a committee to go to Harrisburg and fight the proposed removal.”

This delegation consisted of James Campbell, Theo S. Wilson, W. W. Barr, Joseph H. Patrick, and J. B. Knox. They went to the state senate committee on counties and county seats to argue their case. Meanwhile, the people of Sligo failed to send a delegation to Harrisburg, although some of the prominent backers of the move did go to the state capital in an attempt to influence events.

In the end, however, the bill was rejected by the committee, and Sligo’s attempt to become the new county seat ended.

The Origin of the Borough of Clarion

This is not the only controversy surrounding the county seat in Clarion’s early history.

According to Davis, the origin of Clarion Borough is due to a business decision.

The owner of the Clarion Furnace, Christian Myers, along with Phillip Clover, Levi G. Clover, Peter Clover, and James P. Hoover offered the land Clarion Borough is now on to the county commissioners if they received half the profits from the sale of lots in 1839.

Davis said the site of Clarion Borough was neutral, centrally situated in the middle of the county.

After the delivery of the deeds, the town was surveyed in October of 1839 by John Sloan Jr. On October 30, 1839, the public sale of lots began, with the commissioners and a crier proceeded from lot to lot and offered each one for sale to the highest bidder.

The sale went on for three days, and Davis reports a large crowd each day.

Finally, in May of 1840, the construction of the Borough of Clarion began.

