Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Baked Chicken Chimichangas

Here’s a recipe for Chimichangas that’s much healthier than the deep-fried versions!

Ingredients

1-1/2 cups cubed cooked chicken breast

1-1/2 cups Picante sauce, divided



1/2 cup shredded reduced-fat cheddar cheese2/3 cup chopped green onions, divided1 teaspoon ground cumin1 teaspoon dried oregano6 flour tortillas (8 inches), warmed1 tablespoon butter, meltedSour cream, optional

Directions

-Preheat oven to 375°. In a small bowl, combine chicken, 3/4 cup Picante sauce, cheese, 1/4 cup onions, cumin, and oregano. Spoon 1/2 cup mixture down the center of each tortilla. Fold sides and ends over filling and roll up.

-Place seam side down in a 15x10x1-in. baking pan coated with cooking spray. Brush with butter.

-Bake, uncovered, until heated through, 20-25 minutes. If desired, broil until browned, about 1 minute. Top with remaining Picante sauce and onions. If desired, serve with sour cream.

-Freeze option: Cool baked chimichangas; wrap and freeze for up to 3 months. Place chimichangas on a baking sheet coated with cooking spray. Preheat oven to 400°. Bake until heated through, 10-15 minutes.

