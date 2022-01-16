Featured Local Job: Caseworker I- Independent Living

Clarion County Children and Youth Services currently has an opening for a Caseworker I- Independent Living.

POSITION: Caseworker I- Independent Living, Full-Time, 80 hours per pay

DEPARTMENT: Children & Youth Services, Clarion, PA

PAY GRADE: $13.59/hour starting rate. Eligible for two 2.5% raises after completion of Foundations training and another 2.5% raise with promotion to Caseworker II.

BENEFITS: Up to family coverage for health, dental, and vision insurance effective first of the month after the date of hire (employee pays 12.5% of the premium, the county pays 87.5%). $1,500 stipend if you do not need the county insurance. Life insurance coverage at no cost to employees. 5 Vacation days first year, 10 vacation days starting the second year, 3 personal days per year, 10 sick days per year, 13 paid holidays off. Enrollment in Clarion County’s Pension plan (vested after 5 years, eligible to retire at 55 with 20 years of service).

POSTING DATE: Monday, January 10, 2022

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Monday, January 24, 2022 at 4:00 p.m.

HOW TO APPLY:

A County application and copy of your transcripts are required to be considered for the advertised vacancy.

Caseworker 1 provides support to children and/or youth and families experiencing abuse, neglect, or other difficulties, and provides services, either directly or through service linkage, designed to improve family problem solving and coping strategies. This position is a social service position in a public children and youth services agency. Employees in IL provide service to parents and children in an effort to help them attain a more satisfactory social, economic, emotional, or physical adjustment. Employment of social service aid skills is important in order that essential information is obtained and utilized to counsel individuals and members of their families. Work is performed in accordance with established regulations, policies, and procedures. Incumbents in this position are to provide support to children and/or youth and adolescents experiencing difficulties; and to provide an effort to facilitate growth, behavioral, and emotional improvements to those individuals and their families.

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS OF JOB:

Conducts intake or preliminary interviews to determine needs of children/families Provides support to assigned group of individuals Conducts counseling sessions as needed Provides crisis intervention as needed Maintains regular contacts with individual, families, and/or guardians through home, office or school visits Assists in the development and implementation of family service plans based on needs of the individual Provides for necessary arrangements according to individuals and needs; makes referrals/contacts to other community services/agencies as necessary Maintains accurate documentation and records on individuals and their progress Attends court hearings; writes reports as needed Testifies in court, if necessary, regarding children’s needs; prepares summaries for court as requested Prepares required reports as mandated by federal, state, or County policies and procedures Completes necessary filing and maintenance of records Utilizes computer and other office equipment as needed Maintains statistics on individual base and completes required paperwork/reports Provides transportation for IL youth for activities such as group meetings, job seeking, apartment hunting, college tours, etc Travels regularly and long distance (i.e., 2 to 4 hours one way) and makes home visits to individuals as necessary Processes IL referrals and follows up on as required Distributes IL stipends as required Assists in the annual budgeting process Assists youth in obtaining personal documents, such as birth certificates, social security cards, and photo ID’s Administers IL youth needs assessments as required Attends IL-related training Engages youth and their families in transition planning through FTM Completes and maintains all IL required documents in the Youth IL case file Assists with moving, carrying or lifting a youth’s personal belongings including clothing and furniture Works with SWAN for child preparation services and child profiles Works with and collaborates with juvenile probation officer of record for each IL youth Serves on committees / focus groups at State and regional level as requested Meets with Supervisor as required

OTHER DUTIES OF THE JOB:

Attends staffings, training, and other meetings as required Attends certification trainings as required under Act 151 of the Child Protective Services Law, Title 23 PA., C.S. and Chapter 6 Performs other job-related work as required

SUPERVISION RECEIVED:

Receives continuous instruction and regular supervision from Casework Supervisor.

SUPERVISION GIVEN:

None

WORKING CONDITIONS:

Works indoors in adequate workspace, lighting, temperatures, and ventilation Works with average indoor exposure to noise, but subject to frequent disruptions and stress Normal indoor exposure to dust/dirt Works in conditions of potential outbursts or disruptive behavior of clients Travels frequently during all seasons and is exposed to outdoor elements, including snow and icy roadways Works frequently outside the office and is exposed to above-average dust/dirt/odors and smoke Regularly works beyond normal work hours or on-call or on as-needed basis Must be available to work non-traditional work hours, including evenings and weekends

PHYSICAL AND MENTAL CONDITIONS:

Must possess the ability to record, convey, and present information, explain procedures, and follow instructions Must be able to sit and/or drive for long periods throughout the workday, with intermittent periods of standing, walking, bending, twisting, and reaching as necessary to carry out essential duties of job Dexterity requirements range from simple to coordinated movements of fingers/hands; feet/legs; torso necessary to carry out duties of job Occasional lifting/carrying of objects Must be able to cope with the physical and mental stress of the position Must be able to react quickly physically and mentally in the event of a disturbance or physical outbreak Must be able to pay close attention to details and concentrate on work

QUALIFICATIONS EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE:

A bachelor’s degree which includes or is supplemented by successful completion of 12 college credits in sociology, social welfare, psychology, gerontology, criminal justice, or other related social sciences; or successful completion of 6-month probationary period as Caseworker Intern; or an equivalent combination of education or related experience unless regulatory requirements state otherwise. Necessary Special Requirement: Must possess a valid Pennsylvania driver’s license.

CLEARANCES:

Must work in conjunction with employer to apply for Act 34 PA State Police Criminal History, Act 151 PA Child Abuse and FBI clearances prior to employment. All clearances must reflect acceptable results.

Must not appear on Preclusion Lists as defined by “Pennsylvania’s Medical Assistance Bulletin 99-11-05 Provider Screening of Employees and Contractors for Exclusion from Participating in Federal Healthcare Programs.”

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS, AND ABILITIES REQUIRED:

Must be able to speak and understand the English language in an understandable manner in order to carry out essential job duties Must possess effective communication and interpersonal skills Must possess initiative and problem-solving skills Must possess the ability to function independently, have flexibility, and the ability to work effectively with individuals, co-workers, and others Must possess the ability to maintain confidentiality in regard to individuals’ information and records Must possess the ability to operate a personal computer and related software, to type and utilize other office equipment, and to prepare required reports Must possess the ability to make accurate observations and documentation of same in regard to individuals’ needs and make determinations of risk assessment Must possess academic knowledge and some skill in promoting therapies and social service work and skills with children and youth and families Must possess knowledge of child development and the ability to conduct assessments and investigations Must possess the ability to provide structured and unstructured life skills instructions and guidance to individuals as needed Must possess the ability to express empathy and understanding to all individuals Must be able to interact effectively with children and youth, department staff, counselors, attorneys, and the courts Must have some knowledge of the judicial and court system as it relates to child services Must have transportation available and a willingness to travel for work-related job duties

HOW TO APPLY

A County application and transcripts are required to be considered for the advertised vacancy. Applications are only accepted for positions in which Clarion County is actively recruiting. Applications received for positions not being advertised or general/blanket applications will be discarded.

Applications are available:

Online by visiting:

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php In-Person by visiting the Clarion County Human Resource Office on the 2nd floor of the Administration Building located at 330 Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214

By fax or e-mail. You must contact the Clarion County Human Resource Office by calling 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 to share your e-mail or fax number.

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Monday, January 24, 2022 at 4:00 PM.

CLARION COUNTY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER

CLARION COUNTY IS A DRUG-FREE WORKPLACE

APPLICANTS WHO REQUIRE SPECIAL ACCOMMODATION1S DUE TO A DISABILITY SHOULD CONTACT THE HUMAN RESOURCES DEPARTMENT AT 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 FOR ASSISTANCE.

