Clarion Man Injured in Chain-Reaction Crash on Route 68

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion man was injured in a three-vehicle collision that occurred around noon on Thursday on State Route 68.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened around 11:57 a.m. on Thursday, January 13, on State Route 68 at Aldi’s, in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

Police say 34-year-old Curtis L. Girt, of Clarion, was traveling south on State Route 68 in a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado behind a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox driven by 36-year-old Thomas J. Ondrusek, of Clarion. A 2020 Nissan Murano that was traveling in front of the Chevrolet Equinox stopped for a vehicle in its path.

According to police, the Chevrolet Silverado did not stop and struck the Chevrolet Equinox which pushed it forward and struck the Nissan Murano.

All three vehicles came to a controlled rest in the travel lane of Route 68.

Girt was using a seat belt and was not injured.

Clarion Hospital Ambulance transported Thomas Ondrusek to Clarion Hospital for suspected minor injuries. He was using a seat belt.

A passenger in Ondrusek’s Equinox, 29-year-old Erica S. Ondrusek, of Crown, was using a seat belt and was not injured.

Police did not release the name of the operator of the Nissan Murano.

