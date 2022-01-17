A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

M.L.King Day – Snow before 10am, then snow showers, mainly between 10am and 1pm. High near 27. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Total daytime snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Tonight – A chance of snow showers, mainly after 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 21. West wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Tuesday – A slight chance of snow showers before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29. West wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. South wind 5 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday – A chance of rain and snow showers after 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 40. Southwest wind around 11 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday Night – A chance of snow showers before 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 14. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 20.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 0.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 19.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around -2.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 24.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11.

Sunday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 26.

